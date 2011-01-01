Hello my fitness, anime, and gaming friends! Welcome to OVG Direct, my name is Chris and you've entered the lair of the ultimate nerd and fitness enthusiast.





I am the Co-Founder of Revolution Fitness in New York and it's resident anime and gaming nerd. We opened our doors in March of 2012 and have been going strong ever since. We're all about being realistic because enjoying life is a top priority. I love food, I love drinks, and I love my hobbies; but to stay healthy and achieve some vanity, a consistent exercise routine and balanced eating plan is the key to success. I watch anime only while I do cardio so I always look forward to it, and when that is done along with my lifting it's time to play some games during my free time.





Clients of mine motivated me to start a website, blog, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Twitch etc. etc. to showcase my enthusiasm for fitness, anime, and gaming. Please feel free to Like, Follow, and Subscribe to any of my socials, this is all for fun so come and enjoy the ride!